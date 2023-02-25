Martin notched an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Martin's five shots led the Islanders, who had only 18 attempts on target as a team. The winger continues to chip in offense at a higher-than-usual rate -- he's collected two goals and four helpers over his last seven contests. He's up to 19 points, matching his career-best mark from 2015-16, through 61 games this season. He's also supplied 235 hits, 64 shots on net, 54 PIM and a plus-3 rating. Martin won't produce like this forever, but he's getting a look on the top line at even strength with Mathew Barzal (lower body) out.