Martin will play on what is technically the third line with Casey Ciziakas and Hudson Fasching versus the Capitals on Saturday,

Martin has been like a pinball of late, playing on different lines with different players. This has included a stint or two on the top line as coach Lane Lambert has been trying to find the right combination of forwards game in and game out. The return of Cal Clutterbuck on Saturday from IR also could indicate that it's only a matter of time until the crash line of Martin, Cizikas, and Clutterbuck is put back together.