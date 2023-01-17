Martin scored a goal on two shots and levied 10 hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Martin got a piece of a Cal Clutterbuck shot to tally the Islanders' second goal of the game. In the 18 games between Martin's most recent goals, he produced five assists, 24 PIM and 57 hits. The 33-year-old remains a notable hitter, and while he has 12 points in 44 contests this season, his offense isn't anything special. That point total is his highest since 2018-19, and he's added 153 hits, 35 shots on net, 43 PIM and a plus-4 rating so far in 2022-23.