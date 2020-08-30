Martin scored a goal on three shots and dished out three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3.
Martin tied the game at 1-1 when he converted a Mathew Barzal centering pass at 7:12 of the second period. A bottom-six winger more known for his physical play, Martin has three goals in 12 playoff games after scoring only five times in 55 regular-season tilts.
