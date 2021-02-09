Martin scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 2-0 win over the Rangers. He also had two hits.

Martin provided an insurance goal when he tapped in a backdoor feed from Cal Clutterbuck, putting the Islanders ahead 2-0 with 6:40 remaining. It was the first goal of the year for the veteran, who suddenly has three points in his last two games. Martin's offensive contributions are typically few and far between, but he's on pace to top the eight points he managed all of last season.