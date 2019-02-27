Islanders' Matt Martin: Churning out hits
Martin tossed four hits and added two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
In his last 10 games, Martin has only one assist, but he has notched a massive 49 hits and 10 blocked shots. With 12 points in 51 appearances, he would need a miracle to challenge for a scoring title, but he is up to 215 hits this season, which ranks third in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...