Islanders' Matt Martin: Churning out hits

Martin tossed four hits and added two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

In his last 10 games, Martin has only one assist, but he has notched a massive 49 hits and 10 blocked shots. With 12 points in 51 appearances, he would need a miracle to challenge for a scoring title, but he is up to 215 hits this season, which ranks third in the league.