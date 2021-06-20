Martin scored a goal on his only shot and added a trio of assists in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Saturday.

Martin located a rebound in front and backhanded the puck past Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, spotting the Islanders a 3-0 lead with 2:03 let in the second period. The goal, Martin's first of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, ended up being the game-winner for the Islanders. The physical winger has now reached the scoresheet in each of the last two contests after going without a point in his first 15 games of the playoffs.