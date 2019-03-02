Islanders' Matt Martin: Considered day-to-day
Martin is labeled day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Martin could return to action as soon as Sunday against the Flyers, but the team will lose out on some minor front-end depth against a high-powered Capitals club Friday. Ross Johnston will take his place amongst the lines as the fourth-line left wing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...