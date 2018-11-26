Islanders' Matt Martin: Could play Monday
Martin (upper body) might be available for Monday's tilt with Washington, as coach Barry Trotz told reporters, "there's a chance", Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
If he is activated off injured reserve, it would end a 10-game stint on the sidelines for Martin who last played Nov. 1 against Pittsburgh. The Ontario native was averaging 9:53 of ice time prior to getting hurt and will likely continue to see limited minutes in a bottom-six role once given the all-clear to play. Ross Johnston or Tanner Fritz are the most likely candidates to get bounced from the lineup in favor of Martin.
