Martin registered 29 hits as the Islanders eliminated the Penguins in six games from the playoffs.
Martin didn't have a point and only four SOG in the series, but he still made his presence felt by hitting anything in a different colored jersey. He was also the recipient of a high stick with just over four minutes remaining in the game Thursday that netted the Islanders a four-minute power play that all but sent the Penguins home. Martin will next set his sights on the Bruins to determine who will come out of the eastern division.
