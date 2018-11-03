Islanders' Matt Martin: Dealing with upper-body injury

Martin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

This news effectively rules out Martin for Saturday's home clash with the Devils, but the silver lining is that a day-to-day designation rarely points to a serious issue. According to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, Devils winger Kurtis Gabriel was really looking forward to fighting Martin in the preseason, but it looks like he'll have to wait until these two teams meet up again Nov. 23 for his next chance to duke it out against Martin.