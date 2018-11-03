Islanders' Matt Martin: Dealing with upper-body injury
Martin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
This news effectively rules out Martin for Saturday's home clash with the Devils, but the silver lining is that a day-to-day designation rarely points to a serious issue. According to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, Devils winger Kurtis Gabriel was really looking forward to fighting Martin in the preseason, but it looks like he'll have to wait until these two teams meet up again Nov. 23 for his next chance to duke it out against Martin.
More News
-
Islanders' Matt Martin: Records first multi-point effort of 2018•
-
Islanders' Matt Martin: May sit Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Matt Martin: Scores in win over Sharks•
-
Islanders' Matt Martin: Traded to Islanders•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Role diminished in second half•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: Collects helper in return to lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...