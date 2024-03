Martin provided an assist in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Martin helped out on a Cal Clutterbuck tally late in the third period. This was Martin's second straight game with an assist, but he had gone 21 contests without a point prior to this sudden burst of offense. The winger has five points, 35 shots on net, 118 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 41 appearances in a fourth-line role this season.