Islanders' Matt Martin: Designated for injured reserve
Martin (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 1, the team announced Thursday.
While Martin could technically be activated ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Rangers due to the use of a retroactive designation, the team would have little reason to designate him for IR if he was going to play. In the meantime, the Isles have called up Stephen Gionta and Michael Dal Colle from the minors.
