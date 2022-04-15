Martin only has three goals and six points in 62 games this season for the Islanders.

Martin is not on the team for his ability to score goals or set up others to do so, but averaging one point every 10+ games will be the worst average of his career. Martin still isn't afraid to sacrifice his body for the good of the team as he does have 215 hits, but even that number is a far cry from the 330+ hits that he would average from the 2010-11 season through the 2016-17 campaign.