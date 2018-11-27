Islanders' Matt Martin: Dishes out eight hits

Martin saw just 8:49 of ice time in his return to the lineup versus Washington on Monday, in which he recorded eight hits.

Martin's primary fantasy value will come in formats that value hits, considering he has handed out 300 or more hits in a season five times and is on pace to reach that mark again this year. Other than that, the winger won't offer much in terms of fantasy production.

