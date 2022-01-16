Martin was back in the lineup as the Islanders were blanked 2-0 by the Capitals on Saturday.

Martin was benched in favor of Ross Johnston as the Islanders beat the Devils 3-2 on Thursday. Unfortunately for the Islanders, Johnston has been suspended for three games which will allow Martin to get back into the lineup. Martin was scoreless with three hits, and one blocked shot in 11:17 of playing time Saturday.