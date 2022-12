Martin had a spirited bout with Zack MacEwen of the Flyers just seven seconds into the game Tuesday.

You knew this was coming if you watched how the game Saturday ended between the Flyers and Islanders. Ross Johnston and Nicolas Deslauriers then dropped the gloves immediately after the next faceoff. That was it for fight night, however, as both teams decided to play hockey for the rest of the game. Martin will look to break a six-game scoreless streak Friday versus the Predators.