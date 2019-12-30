Islanders' Matt Martin: Ends long drought with GWG
Martin scored the game-winning goal on his only shot and added three hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.
Martin put the Islanders ahead to stay six minutes into the third period, beating Devan Dubnyk for a 2-1 lead. It was Martin's first point since Oct. 25, snapping a 17-game point drought. With just three goals and four points in 25 games, he is not a fantasy asset.
