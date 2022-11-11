Martin was involved in a fighting major and delivered three hits during a 2-0 loss to the Coyotes on Thursday.

Attempting to spark the Islanders' bench, Martin dropped his gloves for the 99th time in his career, according to hockeyfights.com. It was the 33-year-old forward's first fighting major since squaring off against Montreal's Joel Edmundson on April 15. Martin engaged in a second-period tussle, but it did not lead to his centennial fighting major. Down 1-0 early in the third period, Martin hit the post with one of his best scoring chances in 7:46 of ice time.