Islanders' Matt Martin: Enjoys two-point evening

Martin had a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Martin picked up his second goal of the year five minutes into the second period when he deflected a Nick Leddy point shot. He had also assisted on the first of two Leddy goals in the first period. The 30-year-old has been in and out of the lineup this year but is nothing more than a bottom-six role player when he does draw in. He has posted a double-digit goal total just once in his first 10 seasons in the NHL.