Islanders' Matt Martin: Expected to miss Thursday's tilt

Martin (upper body) is slated to sit out against the Senators on Thursday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Martin didn't practice with a regular line during Thursday's game-day skate and figures to be out of action for his fourth straight contest. Even once cleared to play, the winger could struggle to break into the lineup on a regular basis and may find himself still watching from the press box in favor of Tom Kuhnhackl or Ross Johnston.