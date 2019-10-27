Islanders' Matt Martin: Facing 4-6 week recovery

General manager Lou Lamoriello said Sunday that Martin is out 4-6 weeks with an undisclosed injury, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

It's unclear how Martin picked up the injury and what he's dealing with, but at this point, the best-case scenerio for the winger is a return in four weeks. On the heels of this news, Lamoriello said the team won't call any forwards up at this time, which means rookie Oliver Wahlstrom, Ross Johnston and Michael Dal Colle are in line to draw into the lineup for Sunday's game against the Flyers.