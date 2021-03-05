Martin scored twice Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Sabres.
His first goal came when he banked a shot from a stride below the goal line off Jonas Johansson's mask and in. And then Martin earned his second goal when he won a battle down low and then drove the net. He's known more for his brawn than his sniping, but that first mark was a goal scorer's goal. Nice night.
