Islanders' Matt Martin: Free agent after season
Martin isn't worried about where he will be playing next season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Martin is in the last of a four-year, $10 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Martin plays a physical game and is usually one of the league leaders in hits. The Islanders may want to retain his services, but after failing to re-sign John Tavares after the 2017-18 season and then being spurned by Artemi Panarin last year, their first priority will likely be to find a goal-scorer.
