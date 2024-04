Martin will be a game-time decision versus Carolina for Game 3 on Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Martin averaged just 10:12 of ice time through the first two games of the series with the Isles before picking up his undisclosed injury. If the veteran winger were to miss time, it's expected that Ruslan Iskhakov will get a look on the fourth line, though both Oliver Wahlstrom and Simon Holmstrom could be in contention.