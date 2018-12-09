Islanders' Matt Martin: Gets game winner
Martin scored his fourth goal of the season Saturday in a 3-2 win over Detroit.
It stood as the game winner. Martin has only played in 17 games this season and his impact has diminished from its heavyweight heights. He no longer delivers enough PIM to bring fantasy value. Nice night, but he needs to stay on the wire.
