Martin scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Play went on for nearly two minutes before a stoppage, at which point a review occurred. The result was Martin getting the opening tally midway through the second period, and that goal stood as the game-winner. He snapped a seven-game point drought with the goal. He's at six points, 86 hits, 17 shots on net, 19 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 25 contests as a fixture on the Islanders' fourth line.