Islanders' Matt Martin: Has night off
Martin didn't play in the second half of the Islanders home and home series with the Flyers.
Coach Barry Trotz had stated the no skater would play in both games so this was to be expected. Martin is expected to once again open the season on the fourth line for the Isles with Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas. The Isles use this line for energy and also to check the top line of the opposing team as each player is willing to hit pretty much anything that moves.
