Islanders' Matt Martin: Has rare two-point night
Martin recorded a pair of assists in a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
The rugged forward posted just his second two-point night of the season Sunday and now has 10 points in 33 games. Martin is only fantasy relevant in deeper formats and otherwise shouldn't be deployed on a regular basis. It is worth noting that Martin, despite low production levels, is averaging 10:44 of ice time in 2018-19, a noteworthy statistic considering he's logged single-digit averages the past two seasons. Head coach Barry Trotz has taken a liking to Martin's heavy style of play.
