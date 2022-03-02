Martin was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Tuesday versus the Avalanche.

Martin seems to have been replaced on the fourth line by Ross Johnston. The difference between Johnston and Martin isn't so much in their physical presence; Martin hits everything that moves while Johnston can keep opposing teams honest with his fists. The difference seems to be that Johnston looks to possess more offensive ability than Martin. Coach Barry Trotz seems to prefer finding offense, as minuscule as it may be, from wherever it may be.