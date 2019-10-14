Islanders' Matt Martin: Healthy scratch once again

Martin was a healthy scratch Monday versus the Blues, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz has been critical of Martin's play and that had led to his being a healthy scratch in back to back games now. It may take a little bit of time for Martin to get back into the lineup as the Islanders have won both games without him and Trotz may not want to fix what currently isn't broken.

