Islanders' Matt Martin: Lands on IR

The Islanders placed Martin (lower body) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Martin is expected to be on the shelf for 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury, so it was only a matter of time until he was placed on the injured list. The 30-year-old winger can be a useful player to own in leagues that reward hits, as he's racked up 302 of them in 74 games over the past two campaigns, but that's basically the extent of his fantasy value.