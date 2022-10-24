Martin had to leave the game for a short time Sunday after taking a stick to the face, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Martin was able to return to the eventual 3-2 loss to the Panthers. He didn't register a point in this contest or even a SOG. He did have one hit. Unlike the team, Martin has had a solid start to the season with a goal, three points, and a rating of plus-2 in six games. Martin also does what he does best as he leads the team in hits with 24. He will next get a chance to add to that total Wednesday when the Islanders host the Rangers.