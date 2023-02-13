Martin scored his sixth goal of the season in the 4-3 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.

Martin has already doubled his goal production from last season, and that also goes for his assists. Martin is not relied upon to provide offense on a regular basis, but every little bit helps, especially for a team that can struggle to put the puck in the net at times. Martin also has 211 hits and is on pace to have the most hits he's had in a season since the 2016-17 campaign, and that's where his value lies to the team and fantasy players.