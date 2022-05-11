Martin finished the season with three goals, seven points, and a rating of minus-2.

The goal total was tied for the lowest Martin has had in his career in a full season. He also had three for the Maple Leafs in 2017-18. The assist total was tied for the second-lowest of his career, and the points were a career-low. All in all, not a good season for Martin. The offseason ankle surgery likely played a part in the slow start, and Martin will hope that a normal offseason, without any rehab, will allow him to get back to playing at the level he expects next season.