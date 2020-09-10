Martin scored a goal on his lone shot and added seven hits with seven PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.

Martin knocked home a centering pass just 84 seconds into the game for his fifth goal of the playoffs, already matching his total from the entire regular season. Martin only played 10:35 in his usual bottom-six role but still managed to lead the team in hits. He also had major and minor penalties.