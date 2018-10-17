Islanders' Matt Martin: May sit Wednesday
Martin is expected to be a healthy scratch Wednesday in Anaheim, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Head coach Barry Trotz mentioned after the loss to Nashville on Saturday that he didn't like the way most of the lines were playing. Ross Johnston is expected to draw into the lineup versus the Ducks with Martin a possibility to play Thursday in Los Angeles.
