Islanders' Matt Martin: Moving closer to return
Martin (upper body) will miss his 10th consecutive game Saturday evening, when the Islanders play host to the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Still, the skater is said to be closing in on his return.
"Getting real close," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said of Martin, who skated Saturday. "We're within striking range pretty soon." It looks like the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from the left wing has a good shot at drawing into Monday's home game against the Capitals, but it's best to wait for official team confirmation on the matter.
