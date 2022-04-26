Martin had an assist as the Islanders lost 5-2 to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

This has been a subpar season for Martin. He has three goals, four assists and a rating of minus-1 in 68 games. Martin also has 68 penalty minutes and 225 hits. The hits are well off the per-game pace Martin had put up earlier in his career, and that's a concern as that is an essential part of his game. Martin could see his playing time decrease next season, especially if coach Barry Trotz believes Ross Johnston, with a similar skill set, deserves to play more.