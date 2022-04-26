Martin had an assist as the Islanders lost 5-2 to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

This has been a subpar season for Martin. He has three goals, four assists, and a rating of minus-1 in 68 games for the Islanders. Martin also has 68 penalty minutes and 225 hits. The hits are well off the per game pace Martin had put up earlier in his career, and that's a concern as that is an essential part of his game. Martin could see his playing time decrease next season, especially if coach Barry Trotz believes Ross Johnston, with a similar skill set, deserves to play more.