Martin scored a goal on two shots and racked up a game-high 12 hits in Thursday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Flyers in Game 6.

Martin only logged 15:51 in nearly five full periods of hockey, but he certainly made the most of it. Besides providing his usual physical presence, Martin buried a goal as the trailer on a 3-on-2 rush early in the second period to tie the game 2-2. With four goals in the playoffs, Martin is closing in on the five goals he scored during the entire regular season (55 games).