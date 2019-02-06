Islanders' Matt Martin: No goals in past 12 games

Martin has only three assists and no goals in his last 12 games.

On the season Martin has five goals and 11 points in 41 games. His job with the Islanders is not to light the lamp but rather to provide a physical presence for the team and add energy by hitting anything in a different colored uniform. Martin has little value in fantasy leagues with the exception of those that reward hits.

