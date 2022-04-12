Martin hasn't been sent to the penalty box in seven straight games for the Islanders.

Martin is known as one of the tough guys on the Islanders, and while he does lead the forwards for the team in penalty minutes, he only has 57 on the season. The odd thing, however, is that even though Martin is known for playing a tough game and the ability to use his fists, those 57 PIMS are the most he has had in a season since playing with the Maple Leafs during the 2016-17 season when he had the last of three straight seasons of 100+ PIMS.