Islanders' Matt Martin: Not expected to play

Martin (upper body) participated in morning skate, but he isn't expected to be available for Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

Martin is clearly making progress in his recovery, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's game against the Senators for his next opportunity to return to game action. Once healthy, the 6-foot-3 bruiser will return to a bottom-six role.

