Islanders' Matt Martin: Not playing his game
Martin has yet to find his game this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz has been unhappy with the play of Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck, and Martin so far this season. This line has to be the energy line for the Isles and they generate that energy by hitting everything that moves. If they aren't playing a physical game, then their value to the Islanders is diminished. Martin will look to be his usual physical self Friday in Carolina.
