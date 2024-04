Martin (lower body) won't play Saturday in Game 4 versus Carolina, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Martin played through the injury in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes, logging just 8:16 of ice time. He has 16 PIM, seven hits and three blocked shots over three outings this postseason. Martin will be replaced in Saturday's lineup by Ruslan Iskhakov.