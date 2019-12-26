Islanders' Matt Martin: Now 16 games without a point

Martin hasn't registered a single point since Oct. 25.

Martin only has two goals, an assist and a zero rating in 23 games this season. He missed nine games with a knee injury after colliding with the bench door in October and hasn't scored since returning. Coach Barry Trotz has also stated that the line of Cal Clutterbuck (wrist), Casey Cizikas and Martin is not as effective when one member of that trio is out of the lineup. Clutterbuck being out indefinitely due to a wrist injury could give Trotz a valid reason to sit Martin in favor of a more offensively gifted player.