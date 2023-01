Martin produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Martin had the secondary helper on Aatu Raty's second-period tally. It's been 13 games since Martin's last goal, but he's done alright with four assists, 40 hits and 24 PIM in that span. The 33-year-old winger remains a brute force on the fourth line with 10 points, 27 shots, 126 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 38 contests overall. He's on track for a career year on offense.