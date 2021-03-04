Martin only has one point, a goal, and a rating of zero over his past 11 games.
Martin is not on the team for his offensive abilities but rather for his ability and willingness to hit anything and everything that moves. Martin may only have one point in those 11 games, but he does have 33 hits over that time.
