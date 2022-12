Martin notched an assist and six hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Martin had the secondary helper on Hudson Fasching's second-period marker. It's been a solid stretch lately for Martin -- he has a goal and three assists to go with 27 hits over his last seven contests. The hard-hitting winger is up to nine points, 108 hits, 26 PIM, 23 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 31 outings in his usual fourth-line role.